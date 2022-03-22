Fincantieri Wins US Navy Minesweeper Fleet Maintenance Contract

Fincantieri Marine Systems North America (FMSNA) has been awarded the maintenance contract for the U.S. Navy’s “Avenger”-class minesweepers. The program has a combined value up to more than $78 million.

The Navy operates eight “Avenger”-class vessels, which are homeported in Bahrain and Japan. All of the vessels have diesel engines produced by Isotta Fraschini Motori, another Fincantieri’s subsidiary, of which FMSNA technicians are experts. All of the “Avenger”-class vessels were made in Marinette and Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin, where Fincantieri operates some of the largest and most active shipyards on the Great Lakes.

FMSNA, a company specialized in marine systems, components and services which is part of the US subsidiary Fincantieri Marine Group (FMG), recently opened a repair yard in Jacksonville, Fla., to support the Navy’s Littoral Combat Ship fleet, built by Fincantieri in Marinette, and other vessels homeported nearby at Mayport Naval Station.