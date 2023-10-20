Marine Link
Saturday, October 28, 2023
Finland Contacts China, Russia Regarding Baltic Sea Pipeline Probe

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

October 20, 2023

Finland's foreign ministry said on Friday it had contacted China and Russia via diplomatic channels regarding the investigation of damage to a pipeline and a telecoms cable in the Baltic Sea.

Early on Oct. 8, a gas pipeline and a telecoms cable connecting Finland and Estonia were broken, in what Finnish investigators say may have been deliberate sabotage. 

The Finnish foreign ministry in a statement to Reuters on Friday said it had contacted China to seek help to get in touch with the NewNew Polar Bear vessel, a ship named as a subject of investigation by Finnish police.

Regarding Russia, Finland contacted the Russian foreign ministry, "stating the seriousness of the matter", and that an investigation had been launched.

(Reuters - Reporting by Anna Kauranen, writing by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

