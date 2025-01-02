Finnish Operator Welcomes New Sanmar-Built Icebreaker Tug

Turkish shipbuilder Sanmar has delivered a new Ice-Class tug to Finland-based operator Alfons Håkans to work in the waters of the northern Baltic Sea.

Named AJAX by its new owner, the tug is based on the TundRA 2600 design from Canadian naval architects Robert Allan and has been uniquely designed to meet the operator’s individual needs.

Measuring 25.8 m LOA with a moulded beam of 11.8 m, least moulded depth of 5.2 m and navigational draft of 5.05 m, AJAX can perform multiple tasks including escort, ship assist, icebreaking and ice management and open sea towing.

The ASD tug’s two CAT 3512E main engines produce an over stern bollard pull of 60 tons and free running speed of 12 knots.

AJAX is said to be an environmentally friendly tug having ABS NOx notation and IMO Tier III emission standard.

“We have worked closely with Alfons Håkans throughout this project to ensure that AJAX meets - and often exceeds - their brief. They are the experts when it comes to knowing what is needed to work all year round in the northern Baltic,” said Rüçhan Civgin, Commercial Director of Sanmar Shipyards.