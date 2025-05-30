Finnøy to Deliver Propulsion Systems For Wilson Cargo Vessels

Finnøy Gear & Propeller has signed a contract to deliver complete propulsion systems for a new series of eight cargo vessels being built for the Norwegian shipping company Wilson ASA. The vessels will be constructed at Udupi Cochin Shipyard Ltd. in India and are based on a design from the Dutch company Conoship International. The project marks an important collaboration between Norwegian maritime technology, European ship design, and Asian shipbuilding resources.

Finnøy's delivery includes a "twin in – single out" 2G42-60F gearbox system, P78 controllable pitch propeller systems with a 3.6-meter nozzle, and the fifth generation of their remote control system. Equipment will be delivered over a three-year period from 2025 to 2027. This is a comprehensive and strategically important export contract for Finnøy and highlights the company’s position as a supplier of reliable and robust propulsion solutions in the international market.

In addition to Finnøy’s delivery, Norwegian Electric Systems has been chosen as the system integrator for the vessels. Together, the project represents a robust value chain with Norwegian technology and expertise at its core. The comprehensive solution contributes to increased energy efficiency, reduced maintenance needs, and readiness for future environmental requirements.

Finnøy Gear & Propeller will be present at Nor-Shipping 2025 at stand E04-14, where company representatives will be ready to meet customers, partners, and other stakeholders. CEO Nils Erling Finnøy, along with Sales Manager Arne Kristian Nogva and Marketing Manager Norunn Finnøy, will be available to present the company’s solutions, discuss ongoing and upcoming projects, and share insights into developments in maritime propulsion technology.