Fire Breaks Out on Car Ferry off Swedish Coast

A fire has broken out on board a car ferry carrying 300 people off Sweden's coast, Swedish authorities said.

The ferry is the 222-meter RoPax Stena Scandica, which operates on the Baltic Sea between Nynäshamn, Sweden and Ventspils, Latvia, with a capacity of 970 passengers.

The fire reportedly started in a container on the car deck while the ferry was traveling from Latvia to Sweden.

The blaze has been contained, though some smoke can still be seen rising from the vessel, according to local media. The extent of the damage is unknown, and no injuries have been reported.

Stena Scandica is said to be sailing under its own power, and there are no plans to evacuate the ship, the Swedish Maritime Administration said. Boats and helicopters have been standing by to aid in the rescue operation if necessary.

The vessel was originally built in 2005 but was lengthened by 36 meters in 2020-21 to increase onboard capacity. It sails under the Danish flag.