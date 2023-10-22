Fire Breaks Out on Scrap Barge in New Jersey

A fire has broken out aboard a scrap barge in Jersey City, N.J., the U.S. Coast Guard said on Sunday.

The agency said its watchstanders at USCG Sector New York received an initial call of a fire aboard a scrap metal barge moored at Sims Metal;s recycling facility in Jersey City at 11:30 a.m.

A Coast Guard Station New York response boat crew, along with Sector New York prevention and response teams, joined multiple area agencies, including the Jersey City Fire Department, two New Jersey Regional Fireboat Task Force vessels and an FDNY fireboat as part of a joint response to the ongoing incident.

There have been no reports of injuries on the barge. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No marine pollution has been reported as a result of the incident.

The Coast Guard said it will continue to monitor firefighting efforts and assess environmental impacts.