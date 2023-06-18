Marine Link
Monday, June 19, 2023
Fire Out on Esperanza Star

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

June 18, 2023

Source: Philippine Coast Guard Facebook page

The Philippine Coast Guard has declared “fire out” on the ferry Esperanza Star after attending then scene when a distress call was made at 0400 on June 18. 

The vessel was sailing in the waters of Panglao, Bohol, with 78 passengers and 59 crew onboard when the fire broke out at the aft of the vessel. Those onboard are reported to be safe and without injury after being taken to Bohol.

The vessel is operated by Kho Shipping Lines, and the company issued a statement thanking the personnel of Philippine Coast Guard (PCG)-Bohol, personnel of vessel TransAsia 19 and fisherfolks of Tagbilaran City and the Panglao area for instantly responding to the distress call.

“Functional fire suppression systems long installed in the vessel, such as CO2, fire hydrants, sprinkling system and other fire-fighting equipment, immediately activated to put off the fire and avert further damages to the vessel making the aft portion as the only affected area.”

The roro was serving the route Cebu City-Tagbilaran City-Lazi, Siquijor-Iligan City. An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.

