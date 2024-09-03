Fire Safety: Consilium Safety Group Acquires Daspos

Sweden-based fire, flame and gas safety solutions company Consilium Safety Group on Tuesday announced it has acquired Daspos, a Danish fire safety company specialized in detection of gas, oil mist and fuel vapors. Daspos has developed a unique and patented detection sensor technology, that can predict the risk of fire in the engine room of all types of vessels. The acquisition follows a multi-year collaboration between Daspos and Consilium and marks a significant milestone in bringing increased fire safety in the marine industry.

"I am pleased and excited that Daspos is joining Consilium. Our combined safety solutions will enhance the value we bring to our customers whilst also ensuring greater safety of their environments. Daspos’ unique technology is an excellent addition to our offering and expands our Safety Tech leadership in full alignment with our strategy," said Philip Isell Lind af Hageby, CEO of Consilium Safety Group.

Two-thirds of all fires on vessels start in the engine room. In most cases, fires are triggered by a failure in the fuel system followed by the contact of oil with a high-temperature surface in the engine room. The detection technology developed by Daspos considerably increases early detection of vapors and oil mist from a wide range of different fuels.

“The idea behind our solution is to detect an issue before it becomes a critical safety problem on the vessel and a significant cost for the ship owner. Consilium's global reputation and extensive presence in more than 55 countries, with a worldwide aftermarket coverage, allows us to extend our offering to even more customers worldwide. This is a critical milestone for increased fire safety in the maritime industry,” said Lars Gerner Lund, CEO of Daspos.

“The Daspos technology is truly unique, and we clearly see potential in leveraging this technology to expand and strengthen our solutions also in our other customer segments, such as the rolling stock and complex buildings segments, accelerating our commitment to be the number one in Safety Tech even further,” said Philip Isell Lind af Hageby.