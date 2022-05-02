First Floating Wind Turbine for Equinor's Hywind Tampen Project Assembled in Norway

The first floating wind turbine for Equinor's 88MW Hywind Tampen floating wind farm in Noway was assembled last week at Wergeland Group's base in Norway, Wergeland shared via social media.

Equinor’s Hywind Tampen will be the world’s largest floating offshore wind farm once completed later this year.

The turbine assembled at Wergeland's base is the first of eleven to be assembled. The towing of the turbines to the North Sea location is expected to start early in the summer.

Hywind Tampen will serve as the power source for five of Equinor's offshore oil and gas platforms in Norway, Snorre A, and B, and Gullfaks A, B, and C. Norway approved Equinor's 4.8 billion Norwegian crowns plan to build the Hywind Tampen project back in April 2020.

The eleven 8 MW floating turbines will be able to meet about 35 percent of the annual power demand of the five platforms.

Siemens Gamesa is responsible for the delivery of wind turbines. They are being built in multiple locations in Europe and then transported to Wergeland Base in Gulen in Vestland county, for assembly.

Aker Solutions’ scope includes the construction of 11 floating concrete foundations for the wind turbines.

The electric cables will be supplied by JDR Cable System Ltd, which will be fabricating them in Hartlepool in the UK. Subsea 7 AS will be responsible for installing the electric cables and connection to the Snorre and Gullfaks platforms.

Wood Group is responsible for modifications on the Snorre and Gullfaks platforms. As the operator, Equinor will be responsible for the operation and maintenance of the wind farm.







