First foundation Installed at Triton Knoll

Triton Knoll, a offshore windfarm which is being constructed 33km away from the coast of Lincolnshire in the North Sea, confirmed that the first of its 90 wind turbine monopile foundations has been safely and successfully installed, 32km off the Lincolnshire coast.



"The 600 tonne steel monopile and its bright yellow transition piece was installed by Seaway7’s ‘Strashnov’ which is contracted to transport and install all 90 of the wind turbine foundations, as well as the two offshore substation platforms and their foundations," said a press release.



Julian Garnsey, project director for Triton Knoll and innogy said: “Our first clear weather window of the year has presented us with a great opportunity, and I’m delighted to confirm that the first monopile and transition piece have been safely and successfully installed at Triton Knoll.



“It’s great to see our offshore infrastructure beginning to rise above the surface of the North Sea, thanks to years of hard work, planning and preparation by the project team and innogy. We will continue to press ahead with the foundations program, as the weather permits, and look forward to installation of the project’s offshore substations and cables later this summer,” Julian added.



"With continuing concern over the pace and impact of climate change, the need for nationally significant offshore wind projects like Triton Knoll to help decarbonize the UK’s energy infrastructure is greater than ever," the release said.



The offshore wind farm will have a maximum installed capacity of 857megawatts and, once fully operational, will be the most powerful in the innogy fleet and capable of powering the equivalent of over 800,000 UK homes.



The project is located over 32 kilometers off the Lincolnshire coast, with a turbine array that covers an area of 145 square kilometers, bigger than the City of Manchester. It is jointly owned by innogy, J-Power and Kansai Electric Power, with innogy managing the wind farm’s construction and long-term operation and maintenance works, on behalf of its project partners.