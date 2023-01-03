First Full LNG Cargo Arrives to Uniper's Wilhelmshaven LNG Terminal

Today, Uniper brought Germany’s first full cargo of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to the new LNG terminal, operated by Uniper, in Wilhelmshaven.

The LNG ship Maria Energy, owned by Tsakos Energy Navigation was loaded in Calcasieu Pass, USA, at the liquefaction facility of the LNG supplier Venture Global Calcasieu Pass, LLC, on December 19, 2022.

The Uniper LNG terminal in Wilhelmshaven was opened on December 17, 2022. Via the Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) Höegh Esperanza, about five billion cubic meters of natural gas can be landed in Germany per year.

The Maria Energy LNG ship is fully loaded with around 170,000 cubic meters LNG (97,147,000 cubic meters of natural gas)—enough to supply around 50,000 German households with energy for one year.

Niek den Hollander, Uniper CCO says: "The successful delivery of the first full LNG cargo to the Uniper terminal in Wilhelmshaven is a testament to the strong partnership between Uniper, Venture Global, and Tsakos Energy Navigation. The use of LNG as a reliable energy source is crucial for the security of supply for Germany and Europe. We are committed to contribute our part by bringing more LNG to the European market and especially Germany via the Wilhelmshaven and Brunsbüttel Regas terminals."

"Venture Global is very proud to supply the first full cargo of LNG ever delivered to Germany, and we congratulate Uniper and the German government for their swift action to build the infrastructure needed to make this historic day possible," says Venture Global CEO Mike Sabel. "As strategic partners, we look forward to providing long-term security of energy supply to our allies through the continued delivery of clean and reliable US LNG."

The LNG cargo delivered on board of the Maria Energy forms part of the commissioning process at the Wilhelmshaven terminal. Commercial operations of the Wilhelmshaven terminal are expected to start in mid-January 2023.



