First Hydrogen-Fueled Cruise Ship Launched

Fincantieri has launched what it says will be the world’s first hydrogen-powered cruise ship. Viking Libra was floated out at the company’s Ancona shipyard in Italy and is being built for cruise operator Viking, with delivery scheduled for late 2026.



At approximately 54,300 gross tons and 239 meters long, the ship will accommodate up to 998 passengers across 499 cabins, consistent with Viking’s small-ship positioning.

The vessel will feature a hybrid propulsion system incorporating liquefied hydrogen and fuel cells, enabling zero-emission operations in certain conditions. That capability is expected to allow access to environmentally sensitive regions where conventional cruise ships face increasing regulatory restrictions.



The project reflects a broader shift among cruise operators and shipbuilders toward alternative fuels, particularly as regulatory pressure builds in key markets such as Europe. While LNG has served as a transitional fuel for many newbuilds, hydrogen—despite ongoing challenges related to storage, infrastructure and cost—is increasingly viewed as a longer-term pathway to full decarbonization.



For Fincantieri and Viking, Viking Libra represents the latest milestone in a partnership that dates back to 2012. Including existing orders, signed contracts and recent options—subject to financing—the two companies now have a combined pipeline of 26 vessels.



The launch also underscores the strategic importance of Fincantieri’s Ancona facility within its broader industrial network. The yard spans roughly 360,000 square meters and is equipped to handle vessels up to 60,000 gross tons, with heavy-lift capacity of 500 tons and hull construction output of about 1,200 tons per month. Since 2009, the yard has delivered more than 20 ships.



Looking ahead, Fincantieri plans further investment at Ancona to expand production capacity, while continuing to roll out its “Operations Excellence” program across the site. The initiative integrates advanced technologies—including automation, collaborative robotics, augmented reality and artificial intelligence—to improve both build efficiency and workforce productivity.



Image courtesy Fincantieri