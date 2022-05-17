First Jack-up Rig Built for IMI Loaded Out

International Maritime Industries (IMI), which describes itself as the largest shipyard in the MENA region, and offshore construction firm Lamprell on Tuesday announced the successful completion of the load-out and float-off of the first jackup drilling unit being constructed for IMI.

The jack-up rig will now undergo intensive mechanical completion and commissioning before being transferred to IMI’s yard in Ras Al Khair, Saudi Arabia, for final commissioning before going on a contract with ARO Drilling.

Work on the rig started in January 2020 with IMI and Lamprell collaborating to build two new offshore drilling rigs, the second of which is scheduled to be completed several months after the delivery of the first. The design of the two rigs is based on the Super 116E (enhanced) class and features high specification offshore drilling technology, as well as accommodation for up to 120 people.

"The project has enabled IMI employees to benefit from the transfer of technical knowledge from Lamprell experts and acquire world-class construction skills that will enable the company to build jackup rigs at the IMI yard in the future," IMI said.

Dr. Abdullah Al Ahmari, CEO of IMI, said: “We are pleased to have reached this milestone in this important project with our long-term partner, Lamprell, who continue to support our ongoing growth and development. In addition to providing IMI with two state-of-the-art drilling units, the project has enabled our employees and the company to acquire valuable industry knowledge and skills, while increasing our construction capacity. Once completed, the two drilling rigs will boost IMI’s contribution to the long-term growth of Saudi Arabia’s maritime industry, and we look forward to collaborating further with Lamprell for the remainder of the project and beyond.”

Christopher McDonald, CEO of Lamprell, said: “This is a significant milestone in the project which we’ve been privileged to share with our partner, IMI. We’ve had excellent team collaboration in getting this first rig delivered to the highest standards of safety and quality. We have also welcomed many Saudi nationals during the course of the project as part of supporting the capacity building for IMI’s capabilities. The maritime yard in Saudi Arabia is a significant part of the country’s economic ambition and we are honored be playing a role in its realization.”



IMI, a joint venture between Saudi Aramco, Bahri, Lamprell, and HHI, is the largest shipyard in the MENA region at nearly 12 million square meters. It provides new build and maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services for commercial vessels, including VLCCs, Bulk Carriers, Offshore Support Vessels, and Offshore Jackup rigs. According to the company, IMI is the only shipyard with guaranteed offtake agreements worth USD 10 billion (approximately equivalent to SAR 37.5 billion) over 10 years, with partners Aramco and Bahri, for the delivery of 20 rigs and 52 vessels.