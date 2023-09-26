First Monopiles for Giant U.S. Offshore Wind Project Set Sail

German offshore wind monopile maker EEW SPC said Monday that the first eight monopiles for the Dominion Energy Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind Project in the U.S. were loaded at the Rostock quayside in Germany, and set sail for the U.S. on September 21, 2023.

In preparation for RoRo loading, the monopiles were lifted into the transport cradle using the Strand Jack system.

Now aboard the carrier deck, the foundations are on their way to Portsmouth Marine Terminal in Portsmouth, Va., USA, where they will arrive in approximately two and a half weeks.

In total, EEW SPC will produce 176 monopile foundations that are up to 83 meters long, weigh 1,538 tons and have a diameter up to 9.5 meters.

The largest offshore wind project in the USA to date is expected to provide electricity for up to 660,000 homes once construction is complete in 2026.

The U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) said Monday it had completed its environmental review of the proposed Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind (CVOW) project.

"The completion of CVOW's environmental review is another significant milestone to keep the project on time and on budget. Regulated offshore wind has many benefits for our customers and local economies – it's fuel-free, emissions-free, and diversifies our fuel mix to maintain the reliability of the grid," said Bob Blue, Dominion Energy's chair, president, and chief executive officer.

Dominion Energy is proposing to construct 176 14.7-megawatt wind turbines and three offshore substations in a 112,800-acre commercial lease area located 27 miles off the Virginia Beach coast.