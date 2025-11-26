First Pakistan Recycling Yard Becomes Hong Kong Convention Compliant

Prime Green Recyclers has become the first ship recycling yard in Pakistan to achieve full compliance with the Hong Kong International Convention for the Safe and Environmentally Sound Recycling of Ships.

Bureau Veritas issued the Statement of Compliance on November 24.

Prime Green Recyclers’ certification marks a new stage for Pakistan’s recycling capacity. The country has long been one of the world’s major destinations for end-of-life tonnage, yet it had no yard meeting the Convention’s requirements. This development offers shipowners and flag states a compliant option in Gaddani and signals a shift toward safer and more environmentally responsible recycling practices.

Cash buyer GMS has congratulated Prime Green Recyclers and encourages additional yards in Pakistan to begin their own compliance work. The company supports progress that strengthens worker protection, environmental safeguards, and transparent operating procedures across the region.

Dr. Anand Hiremath, Head of the Sustainable Ship and Offshore Recycling Program at GMS, said: “Achieving Hong Kong Convention compliance requires disciplined systems for safety, hazardous material control, and environmental protection. Prime Green Recyclers has met these requirements, and this sets an important benchmark for other yards in Pakistan. We welcome progress that brings the region closer to recognised international standards.”

GMS continues to work with shipowners, class societies, and recycling facilities worldwide to promote responsible recycling in line with recognised international standards.



