Wednesday, May 31, 2023
Fishing Vessel Sinks After Colliding with Pilot Boat in Virginia

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

May 30, 2023

A 38-foot deadrise fishing vessel, the Miss Heather, sinks after colliding with a pilot boat near the Newport News Small Boat Harbor, in the James River, Virginia, on May 30, 2023. The pilot aboard the Swift rescued the two fishermen from the Miss Heather and brought them aboard the pilot boat as the fishing vessel rapidly took on water. (Photo: U.S. Coast. Guard)

A fishing vessel quickly sank after colliding with a pilot boat near Newport News, Va. on Tuesday.

The U.S. Coast Guard said it was alerted at 7:50 a.m. that the Virginia Pilot Association pilot boat Swift and a 38-foot deadrise fishing vessel Miss Heather collided near the Newport News Small Boat Harbor.

A pilot aboard the Swift rescued two fishermen from the Miss Heather and brought them aboard as the fishing vessel rapidly took on water and sank.

A rescue crew aboard a 45-foot Response Boat - Medium from Coast Guard Station Portsmouth and a rescue boat crew from the Newport News Fire Department deployed to assist.

The Station Portsmouth boat crew escorted the pilot boat into the harbor where awaiting emergency medical services personnel were standing by to evaluate the fishing boat’s crew. No injuries were reported.

The fire department personnel marked the area with a red buoy and reported the fishing vessel was breaking apart and drifting.

The Coast Guard said it is coordinating with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to remove the sunken vessel.

The incident is under investigation.

