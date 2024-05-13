Fit for Refit: Castoldi Launches 400HCT Turbodrive Waterjet

Castoldi launched the latest in a new range of hydrodynamically optimized waterjets; the Turbodrive 400 HCT.



With a 400 mm jet housing, hydraulic gearbox/clutch and high thrust efficiency, the Turbodrive 400 HCT was designed using Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) software.

The development of the new family of Castoldi HCT waterjets started 12 years ago and according to Giacomo Castoldi, owner at Castoldi S.r.l. “Thanks to the very latest developments in fluid dynamics, the new Turbodrive 400 HCT is around 12% more efficient than the outgoing model and is perfectly interchangeable with it. Refit customers upgrading from the Turbodrive 400 HC to the Turbodrive 400 HCT will be pleased to learn that the bolt patterns have remained the same, removing the need for costly and time consuming structural work around the duct and transom.”

One early reference for the Turbodrive 490 HCT, a step larger in the range but designed with the same technologies has clocked 57 knots aboard a 1,600 mHP 18m Asian military craft displacing 26 tons. While in Spain, an interceptor boat recently delivered to the Servicio de Vigilancia Aduanera- Spain’s national Customs Surveillance Service, has reached 56 knots with the same 1,600 mHP through a Turbodrive 490 HCT.





Image courtesy Castoldi

The Turbodrive 400 HCT features a durable hydraulic gearbox (heavy duty certified) and multi-disc clutch allowing the drive to be engaged and disengaged without stopping the engine- an important consideration for the fast ferries, Police, patrol and SAR (Search and Rescue) boats which make up a significant proportion of Castoldi’s customers.

Castoldi’s gearbox is integrated into the jet casting, a move that save space and enables the key benefit of a low slung driveshaft. Because the driveshaft is underslung below the gearbox on all Castoldi waterjets, it changes the whole geometry of the duct. Not only is the waterjet provided with a low center of gravity, the duct is less 'ramped' leading to enhanced efficiency because the water that the jet pumps is neither lifted as far nor requires such sharp changes in its direction of flow.

Weighing in at 509 kg, the Turbodrive 400 HCT includes all essential components such as gearbox, hydraulic clutch, water intake, duct, anodes, and levers. The integrated gearbox offers 21 gear ratios, allowing for precise matching with a variety of engines in its power range.

Capable of handling up to 882kW (1,200 mHP) of input power, the Turbodrive 400 HCT also fields a redesigned steering system ensuring greater precision, further reducing speed loss during turns. Additionally, a new reversing bucket geometry and increased hydraulic power enable prompt and efficient crash-stop manoeuvres.

www.castoldijet.it