Five Vessels with Fuel Cargoes Reach Sudan

November 24, 2021

Credit: mapsandphotos/AdobeStock

Five vessels loaded with fuel arrived in Sudan's main port, the energy and oil ministry said on Wednesday, adding that the country's fuel reserves are sufficient.

Three vessels were loaded with diesel, one with cooking gas and one with petrol, the ministry said.

"The supply situation is very reassuring," it said, adding that work is underway to implement Sudan's import plan for December.

(Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz Writing by Mahmoud Mourad Editing by David Goodman)

