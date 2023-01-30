Flag States Increase Seafarer Reporting 25% - ICS

The annual Shipping Industry Flag State Performance Table, published today from the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS), highlights a 25% increase in flag states reporting on seafarer labor standards compared to last year. Each year flag states must report on labor standards as part of their ILO audit commitments. Some of the labor standards specific to seafarers include repatriation of seafarers, accommodation provision, health protection and medical care. This year 67.6% of flag states reported on their ILO audit commitments, an increase of 25% on the previous year where only 42.9% of reports were submitted.

The Shipping Industry Flag State Performance Table brings together data regarding the performance of flag States against specific criteria, including Port State Control (PSC) records, ratification of international conventions and IMO meeting attendance. The flag state of a merchant ship is the jurisdiction under whose laws the ship is registered or licensed and is deemed the nationality of the vessel.

The Table is intended to encourage shipowners to maintain a dialogue with their flag States, and help facilitate necessary improvements in the interests of safety, the environment and decent working conditions. It also encourages shipowners and operators to examine whether a flag State has sufficient substance before using it.

“It is promising to see such a large increase in reporting on ILO labour standards," said Guy Platten, ICS Secretary General. "Seafarers are a vital cog in the supply chain, making the movement of 90% of global trade possible. Their welfare should be a top priority and by increasing reporting we can identify what we must do to improve standards.

“As new technologies are introduced on board ships, we must make sure innovation does not come at the cost of safety. By continuing to report on labour standards we can improve working conditions for our seafarers, equip them with the appropriate skills they need to carry out their jobs, and ensure a just transition for all.”

The Table also reports that a record number of flag administrations (49) have achieved full qualification status this year under the US Coast Guards Qualship21 program. The initiative seeks to reward those companies, operators, and vessels that demonstrate the highest commitment to quality and safety through the highest level of compliance with International standards and United States laws and regulation.

As in previous years, a number of flag states have achieved all green/positive indicators in the ICS Flag State Performance Table 2022/2023. These include Bahamas, Bermuda, Cayman Islands, Denmark, France, Germany, Greece, Isle of Man, Italy, Japan, Liberia, Malta, Marshall Islands, Netherlands, Norway, Panama, Singapore, United Kingdom.

Among the top 10 largest ship register (by deadweight tonnage), covering over 79% of the world’s merchant fleet, only two have one negative indicator, while the remaining eight have all positive indicators. Of those flag states which are the lowest performing, a single flag state (Togo) is featured on the Black/Target Lists for all three of the Port State Control (PSC) Regimes assessed (Paris MOU, Tokyo MOU and USCG Annual Report).