MISHA to Install DESMI BWMS Fleet-wide

Danish firm DESMI Ocean Guard A/S said it has finalized a contract to supply CompactClean ballast water management systems (BWMS) to the entire fleet of Turkish ship owner MISHA Shipping.

The contract includes delivery of 10 CompactClean BWMS in sizes from 340 to 750 m3/h, with the first system to be delivered later in 2018 for the m/v Mohican currently under construction.

MISHA Shipping is a privately held company with both shipping and shipyard activities. Its vessels are shallow-draft dry cargo vessels primarily designed for operations in Russian inland waters, Black Sea and Mediterranean ports , as well as a new generation of sea-river vessels optimized for navigation in Volga and Don channels and unrestricted navigation at sea.

Outlining its reasons for selecting the CompactClean system, MISHA said it initially weighed UV systems against Electro-chlorination systems and ended up choosing the UV type which does not have any salinity or temperature limitations as its vessels sail into rivers and icy waters.

MISHA added, “One of the features of DESMI’s CompactClean system that we really like is the dry-running protection backed up with a recirculation system by the backflush pump which comes standard and can also be used as a stripping pump during stripping of ballast tanks.”

MISHA noted that the system’s ease of use, reliability, small footprint and total cost of energy consumption and spare parts were other contributing factors.

The CompactClean BWMS is currently undergoing type approval testing according to both IMO and USCG requirements, under the surveillance of Lloyd’s Register. It is expected that type approval certificates will be in hand around June/July 2018.