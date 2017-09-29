Meyer Turku Floats Out New Mein Schiff 1

Shipbuilder Meyer Turku said it has floated out the new Mein Schiff 1 cruise ship for owner TUI Cruises. The vessel will undergo further interior outfitting before delivery in spring 2018.

New Mein Schiff 1 is an evolution of the Mein Schiff 6 delivered earlier this year. She will be 20 meters longer (315 m) than her predecessor, which allowed for substantial redesign and further improvement of the interior spaces.

"With the new Mein Schiff 1, TUI cruises creates a whole new ship generation in its fleet. She is based on our existing newbuilds, which we have again developed and supplemented with new attractions. We can now see these improvements come to life and cannot wait to show them to our passengers,” said Wybcke Meier , CEO of TUI Cruises.

“So far we could only see the design developments of new Mein Schiff 1 in parts or in our computer renderings. But to see them in reality is always again fascinating,” said Jan Meyer , CEO of Meyer Turku. “Even more exciting is that we are in parallel rebuilding and modernizing the shipyard with new recruitments and our investments. A concrete sign is the preparations for the erection of our new gantry crane. This complicated heavy lifting procedure will start right away after New Mein Schiff 1 has left the dock.”

New Mein Schiff 1 the fifth ship (starting from Mein Schiff 3 in 2014) built by Meyer Turku shipyard for German TUI Cruises.

New Mein Schiff 1 will be officially named during a ceremony in Hamburg on May 11, 2018 and begin operating shortly afterwards.