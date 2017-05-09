Flores Named VP at NETSCo

Engineering, design and maritime consulting services provider NETSCo, Inc. has recently promoted Jan Flores to vice president, and welcomed new additions Trish McIntyre as engineering manager and Matt Davidson as junior naval architect/marine engineer.

“In recent years, Jan has been instrumental in the success and growth of NETSCo and I am excited to promote him to this important position,” said Rich Mueller , founder, president and CEO of NETSCo. “Jan’s experience in taking our company goals and vision to new levels has strengthened our status as an industry leader. His management skills are well-suited to lead our team with customer-focused solutions that will offer proven results for current and for future assignments.”

Flores’ primary responsibilities include directing the engineering and consulting efforts of the company to meet the commitments made to NETSCo’s clients. In addition, he will be the primary interface of the company to its clients, continuing his responsibility to match NETSCo’s capabilities and resources with their individual needs.

In 2014, Flores joined NETSCo as senior business development director with more than 20 years in the maritime and offshore industry. He has developed a wide range of expertise including specialized and bulk marine transportation, complex offshore projects, offshore support vessels, shuttle tankers, FPSO/FSO and LNG/CNG

Prior to joining NETSCo, he directed the FSO Group at OSG and was responsible for business development in the offshore market. While with OSG, Flores was the technical project manager overseeing the development of the MT Overseas Cascade and the MT Overseas Chinook. Both vessels were the first two dedicated shuttle tankers in the Gulf of Mexico and now support the FPSO Pioneer, serving the Petrobras deep water fields known as Cascade and Chinook. In addition, FLores also held various positions at Crowley Maritime Corporation from technical superintendent to manager of new construction projects.

Flores holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Ocean Engineering with a specialization in Naval Architecture. He is a Registered Professional Engineer in the state of Florida. Flores is a member of The Society of Naval Architects and Marine Engineers (SNAME) and serves as a member of the American Bureau of Shipping Americas, Technical Committee.

McIntyre comes to NETSCo after 26 years of experience in the design, installation, functional testing and inspection of marine machinery installations to ensure that each vessel is capable of carrying out its intended service. Her responsibilities will include managing and directing our group of experienced engineers and designers. She will define the scope of projects and assign resources, as well as interact with clients, classification societies, and other regulatory agencies.

Prior to NETSCo, she held the principal engineer position at the American Bureau of Shipping in New Orleans for the machinery group and assisted in the development of the machinery sections of the Rules for Building and Classing Steel Vessels Under 90M in Length. Her other responsibilities included the role of project leader, vessel and equipment surveyor with extensive experience in code, rule and regulation compliance in both design and implementation phases. Trish was also part of DNV-GL where she held positions of senior engineer and surveyor for offshore vessel systems and drilling materials and components, as well as field engineer for Austal Shipbuilding for the LCS class ships focused primarily on propulsion system installation and operations.

“Trish McIntyre is a name that many people in the maritime industry are familiar with due to her professionalism and extensive experience in a variety of areas in the maritime industry. Many of NETSCO’s projects passed through Trish’s office at ABS for approval these past few years. Her deep knowledge of the regulations, and her years of experience reviewing and approving machinery system design will be a very welcome addition to our capabilities,” Mueller said.

Trish holds a degree in Marine Engineering from Texas A&M University and has served on the ABS Rule Development and Technical Committees.