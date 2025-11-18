Florida Maritime Partnership Welcomes Fairwater to Strengthen Advocacy for the U.S. Maritime Industry

The Florida Maritime Partnership (FMP) welcomes Fairwater as the newest member of its coalition of U.S. maritime stakeholders committed to protecting the Jones Act and advancing the interests of the domestic maritime industry.

Fairwater, a Fort Lauderdale, Florida-headquartered company operating under the Jones Act, adds to FMP’s broad base of support that includes labor unions, vessel operators, shipyards, and port authorities. The company is active in all major Jones Act coastwise tank vessel trades, and supports the transportation of petroleum products, chemical and specialty parcels as well as Alaskan crude oil.

The Jones Act requires that cargo transported between U.S. ports be carried on vessels that are U.S.-built, U.S.-owned, and U.S.-crewed. It supports hundreds of thousands of American jobs and ensures the security of domestic supply chains, including energy and food distribution throughout the United States and its territories.

With Florida serving as a hub for domestic maritime activity, FMP works to amplify the region’s voice in national maritime policy discussions and to ensure that Jones Act protections remain in place.