USA Shipbuilding Coalition Launches

Partners representing both labor and management have launched the USA Shipbuilding Coalition to urge Congress to take action to revitalize the critical American shipbuilding industry, including by passing the bipartisan SHIPS for America Act.

This labor-management partnership will work to advance concrete actions to spur investment in and revitalization of America’s shipbuilding capacity, enhance the strength and utilization of domestic supply chains and ensure that the US can build, repair, maintain and man the vessels needed to restore U.S. maritime capabilities.

“Bringing together industry and labor in common purpose to drive American shipbuilding forward demonstrates the significance of this moment,” said USA Shipbuilding Coalition President Michael Wessel. “With bipartisan support in Congress, and backing by the Trump Administration, there is no excuse to continue to let American industry falter at the feet of China’s illegal trade practices. Revitalizing this critical industry is paramount to protecting our national security, creating jobs, and growing our economy. The time to act is now.”

For decades, the United States neglected and failed to invest in commercial shipbuilding, undermining the maritime defense industrial base, says the Coalition. “During that same period, the People’s Republic of China aggressively deployed state subsidies, predatory trade practices, and industrial policy to dominate the global shipbuilding and maritime logistics sectors, at our expense.”

In recent years, U.S. leaders have increasingly recognized the importance of strengthening and sustaining a strategic commercial fleet to support global trade, supply chain resilience, and domestic industrial capacity. And now, leaders from across the political spectrum are coming out in support of the USA Shipbuilding Coalition.

"This Administration is committed to fulfilling President Trump's pledge to 'resurrect' American shipbuilding,” said Peter Navarro, White House senior counselor for trade and manufacturing. “This critical industry is vital to our national security and economic strength. While significant steps have already been taken, we know there is still more work to do, and we welcome the USA Shipbuilding Coalition's partnership in continuing to work to drive American industry and workers forward. Their engagement should make a real difference."

“Building more ships will bolster our national security and provide new opportunities for American workers. I am pleased to see this coalition come together in support of revitalizing U.S. shipbuilding,” said Indiana Senator Todd Young, lead sponsor of the SHIPS for America Act. “As this coalition demonstrates, there is broad recognition that reviving American shipbuilding will take time and come at a cost — but the cost of failing to act is even greater. In Congress, I am pushing the SHIPS Act to keep pace with China, support American workers, and reclaim U.S. maritime supremacy.”

“Right now, the United States has fewer than 100 ships in international commerce. China has 5,500. That's a real problem for our economy and our national security,” said Arizona Senator Mark Kelly, lead sponsor of the SHIPS for America Act. “The good news is that there is real momentum both in Washington and across the industry towards meeting this moment. This coalition shows how everyone is working together to bolster the U.S.-flag fleet, support American mariners, and restore our maritime industrial base.”

"We were proud to be one of the original petitioners who brought the Section 301 trade case against China and are once again proud to be a part of this new effort to continue to build momentum, instill accountability, and protect American workers,” said USW President Roxanne Brown. “USW members across the shipbuilding sector have the know-how and capacity to help rebuild this vital American industry, and we look forward to working with this coalition to get it done."



