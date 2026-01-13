Fluid Marine Appoints Tony Van Meter as Executive Vice President

Fluid Marine, a U.S. builder of mission-ready rigid inflatable boats for law enforcement, search and rescue, and commercial operators, announced today that Tony Van Meter has joined the company as Executive Vice President, effective January 12, 2026.

Van Meter brings more than three decades of experience in the maritime industry, with a career that began in operational service with the United States Coast Guard, followed by service as a Marine Enforcement Officer, and later progressing into senior leadership roles within the marine manufacturing and professional sales sectors.

Prior to joining Fluid Marine, Van Meter held executive leadership positions at SHOXS, where he played a role in the company’s growth into a globally recognized brand serving defense, law enforcement, commercial, and recreational marine markets. Throughout his career, he has worked closely with professional operators and agencies, supporting equipment adoption in some of the most demanding maritime environments.

In his role as Executive Vice President, Van Meter will focus on strategic growth initiatives, business development, customer engagement, and alignment across Fluid Marine’s patrol, SAR, and commercial vessel programs.

“Fluid Marine has earned a strong reputation for building rugged, purpose-driven vessels that serve professional operators every day," said Van Meter. "I’m excited to join the team and work closely with customers, partners, and internal teams as the company continues to build momentum.”

Fluid Marine serves professional operators both domestically and internationally, supporting law enforcement, search and rescue, and commercial marine programs worldwide.