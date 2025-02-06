FMC Approves Operation of Premier Alliance

The US Federal Maritime Commission (FMC) has announced that the Premier Alliance Agreement (No. 201435) can take effect on February 9, 2025.

The Premier Alliance is replacing THE Alliance, but does not include Hapag-Lloyd which instead entered the Gemini Cooperation with Maersk.

The new arrangement allows Hyundai Merchant Marine (HMM), Ocean Network Express (ONE) and Yang Ming to share vessels on trade lines between the United States and Asia, the Middle East and Europe.

The cooperation is comprised of mainline services across the major East – West Tradelines: Asia – North America West Coast, Asia – North America East Coast, Asia – Mediterranean, Asia – North Europe, and Asia – Middle East.

The agreement was originally filed at the Commission on October 28, 2024 but delayed after the FMC requested further information on November 5.



