FMC Seeks Public Comments in Investigation of Flagging Practices

The Federal Maritime Commission is conducting a nonadjudicatory investigation to examine whether the vessel flagging laws, regulations, or practices of certain foreign governments create unfavorable shipping conditions in the foreign trade of the United States.

The investigation commences with a 90-day public comment period. The Commission is seeking examples of unfavorable flagging laws, regulations, and practices that endanger the efficiency and reliability of the ocean shipping supply chain. The specific topics of Commission interest are enumerated in the order announcing this investigation.

The Commission is particularly interested in receiving comments from individuals and organizations with expertise or experience in vessel operations, international trade, international law, and national security. Examples of such commenters include other governments, international organizations, standards-setting organizations, shipowners, shipping companies, shippers, and organized labor groups.

Commenters may also identify actions that high-quality registries can take to lower costs and compliance burdens so long as they do not result in diluting standards. The Federal Maritime Commission is authorized to conduct comprehensive investigations and take vigorous enforcement measures when appropriate, including when foreign laws or practices cause unfavorable shipping conditions.

The deadline for submitting comments is August 20, 2025.