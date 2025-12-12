Shipping Majors to Study Methanol Fuel Supply Chain on US Gulf Coast

American Bureau of Shipping (ABS), Japan’s ENEOS, Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK Line) and SEACOR Holdings have launched a joint study to develop a commercial methanol marine fuel supply network along the U.S. Gulf Coast.

The study aims to establish the first large-scale ship-to-ship methanol bunkering operations in the United States, as the global shipping industry looks for practical pathways to meet the International Maritime Organization’s target of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

Methanol, particularly low-carbon and green variants produced from renewable or bio-based sources, is emerging as a next-generation marine fuel due to its liquid handling characteristics at ambient temperature and pressure and its potential to cut emissions compared with conventional marine fuels.

Under the initiative, ENEOS will assess the procurement and supply of low-carbon methanol, including green methanol expected to be produced by C2X through the Beaver Lake Renewable Energy project in Louisiana. ENEOS holds an equity stake in C2X.

NYK Line will contribute technical expertise drawn from its experience in LNG bunkering infrastructure, including preparation and design considerations for methanol bunkering vessels.

SEACOR will provide its experience as a Jones Act-qualified owner and operator across U.S. coastal and inland waterways, alongside its design, engineering and construction capabilities for bunkering assets.

ABS will support the project by providing class and regulatory guidance and engaging with authorities to help enable methanol bunkering operations in U.S. waters.

The joint study reflects growing momentum behind alternative marine fuels as shipowners, ports and regulators accelerate efforts to decarbonize shipping while maintaining operational safety and fuel availability.