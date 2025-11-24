FMD is on the Acquisition Trail (again)

Fairbanks Morse Defense (FMD) entered into an agreement with IMI plc, to acquire its Birmingham, UK-based Truflo Marine business, a provider of mission-critical valves and actuators.

This acquisition will complement FMD’s existing build-to-print capabilities, strengthening its portfolio of high-endurance, severe-duty valves and components. Truflo Marine is located in Birmingham UK and are 270 employees strong.

Truflo Marine brings a global presence and specialized expertise that complements FMD’s existing portfolio of engines, motors, valves, ventilation, and water treatment systems.

Due to regulatory approval, this transaction is expected to close in mid-2026.