Thordon Bearings Appoints Engineering Leads

Thordon Bearings has announced two significant appointments which reinforce its commitment to meet growing demand for high performance, pollution-free seawater-lubricated bearings and seals in commercial shipping.

Anthony Hamilton has been appointed VP of Engineering and Product Development of Thomson-Gordon Group (TGG), the parent company of Thordon Bearings, with a mission to leverage group-wide capabilities in growing its merchant marine business.

Based in Burlington, Ontario, Canada, Hamilton has led TGG’s engineering and new product development as Technical Director since 2021. His new appointment recognizes the way his role has expanded over time across Hydro Engineering, Marine and Global Service & Support.

“Anthony has consistently offered strong technical leadership to match the depth of knowledge and experience he brings to the company,” said Anna Galoni, CEO, Thomson-Gordon Group. “He plays critical roles in innovation, advancing our product portfolio, and the delivery of exceptional service to our customers. His work across the group helps us to share expertise and insights, drive innovation and accelerate execution for our sector-specific customer groups.”

Thordon Bearings has additionally appointed Martin Linder as its new Merchant Fleet Marine Business Development Manager, Northern Europe.

Based in Onsala, near Gothenburg, Sweden, Linder has spent his entire career in the maritime sector, developing relationships with shipowners and fleet managers across Europe and Asia. Fluent in Swedish, English and Japanese, and holding a degree in chemical engineering from Chalmers University of Technology, Sweden, he brings extensive experience from well-known marine sector OEMs involved in both water treatment and propulsion.

Linder will seek to consolidate and grow market share for Thordon’s propeller shaft bearing systems based on the proven benefits that tanker, bulk carrier, container ship and cruise ship owners have experienced with high performance seawater-lubricating bearings and seals. Eliminating the risk of seal damage and oil leaks from propeller shafts, Thordon users also profit from lower bearing wear and simplified maintenance routines.

Priorities for Linder also include building orders for the Thordon-Blue Ocean Stern Space (T-BOSS®) - the design concept that replaces a ship’s sterntube with a dry chamber which allows for the inspection, maintenance or replacement of a seawater-lubricated single bearing and seal from the inside of the ship, while the vessel is afloat, and without having to withdraw the shaft or enter drydock. This has never before been possible. Owners specifying T-BOSS® would save CAPEX and OPEX that could exceed $1 million over a ship’s life cycle, according to Thordon Bearings estimates.



