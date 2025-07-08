FMD Wins US Navy DDG(X) Engine Contract

Fairbanks Morse Defense Awarded Contract for FM 175D Engine to Support U.S. Navy’s DDG(X) Program

Fairbanks Morse Defense (FMD), a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management (Arcline), won a contract to provide the U.S. Navy with an FM 175D high-speed diesel generator engine for integration into the DDG(X) land-based propulsion system test site, supporting the U.S. Navy’s goal of reducing design risks as it continues developing the next-generation platform.

Designed to succeed the Flight II Ticonderoga-class cruisers and the Flight I/II Arleigh Burke-class destroyers, the platform is currently in the design and feasibility stage, with construction expected to begin in 2032.

As the Navy’s next-generation large surface combatant, DDG(X) will integrate a wider array of advanced systems, demanding unprecedented levels of power generation. The ship is designed with an Integrated Power System (IPS) to generate, convert, and distribute power for ship operations. The DDG(X) electrical plant is expected to deliver more than 75 megawatts of power for standard operations while enabling high-energy equipment, advanced sensors, and enhanced propulsion systems.

The FM 175D propulsion system generator set can produce 3.8 MW of power, delivering greater power while maximizing fuel efficiency. It has a power output range of 1,740 to 4,400 kW and operates at 1,800 to 2,000 RPM.

FMD launched the FM 175D into the United States in 2023 to meet the growing demand for high-density power system solutions in the naval defense industry. The engine is available in 12, 16, or 20-cylinder configurations with a 175mm bore, and is capable of driving mechanical propulsion systems or generators for onboard power generation.