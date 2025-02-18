FMD’s American Fan wins U.S. Navy Contract

American Fan working with Ingalls Shipbuilding and other shipbuilders to provide ventilation fans for ten Flight III destroyers

Fairbanks Morse Defense (FMD), a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management (Arcline), has been awarded multiple purchase orders for its Ohio-based business unit, American Fan, to provide cooling and ventilation fans for ten Flight III Arleigh Burke guided-missile destroyers. The equipment will be installed on future destroyers including USS Thomas Kelley (DDG-140), USS Ernest E. Evans (DDG-141), USS Charles J. French (DDG-142), USS Richard J. Danzig (DDG-143), USS Michael G. Mullen (DDG-144), and DDGs 145-149.

The equipment installed on the destroyers will include Gas Turbine Room Blowers (GTRB), Collective Protection System (CPS) fans for ventilation against nuclear, biological, and chemical substances, and Vaneaxial and Centrifugal fans to provide machinery room and general shipboard cooling and ventilation.

In August 2023, the Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) awarded contracts to HII’s Ingalls Shipbuilding division and another shipbuilder for the fiscal years (FY) 2023 – 2027 multi-year procurement of DDG 51 Arleigh Burke-class destroyers.

HII’s Ingalls Shipbuilding division, in turn, awarded American Fan contracts for seven DDG 51 class ships, DDG-141, DDG-142, DDG-143, DDG-145, DDG-146, DDG -147, and DDG-149. These contracts are among the first to support the Navy's FY 2023 plan to construct ten Flight III Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers over the next five years.

“Fairbanks Morse Defense and American Fan have a long history of supporting national security equipment and services that ensure reliable operations and minimal downtime,” said American Fan Vice President and General Manager Paul Brown. “The selection of American Fan to provide ventilation equipment for the DDG, one of the Navy’s most important programs, reinforces their trust and value in our team and capabilities.”

American Fan’s products are manufactured in Fairfield, Ohio, and are currently specified in over 35 U.S. Navy, Military Sea Lift Command, and U.S. Coast Guard shipbuilding programs, including CVN, LCS, LPD, LHA, DDG, FFG, and more. They are designed to withstand the harsh conditions of the marine environment, including saltwater exposure, high humidity, and fluctuating temperatures. These fans are utilized in various onboard air-moving applications, such as ventilation for engine rooms or living quarters, cooling electronic equipment, or maintaining air circulation below deck.