FONASBA Elects New President

The Federation of National Associations of Ship Brokers and Agents (FONASBA) elected a new president and board at its annual meeting in Athens last month.

Fulvio Carlini of Italy has succeeded Javier Dulce as FONASBA’s President, and the FONASBA Board now consists of the following members:

Fulvio Carlini, President (Italy)

Javier Dulce, Past President (Argentina)

Botond Szalma, Executive Vice-President (Hungary)

Dureid Mahasneh, President Designate, and Regional Vice-President Middle East (Jordan)

Mohamed Mouselhy, Regional Vice-President Africa (Egypt)

Marcelo Neri, Regional Vice-President Americas (Brazil)

Takazo Iigaki, Regional Vice-President Asia (Japan)

Raymond Troch, Regional Vice-President Europe and Chair, ECASBA (Belgium)

Antonios Venieris, Chair, Education and Quality Committee (Greece)

Julio Delfino, Chair, Ship Agent Committee (Argentina)

Bahadir Tonguç, Chair, Ship Broking Committee (Turkey)

“I would like to offer my thanks to Javier Dulce for his service to FONASBA during his presidency,” said Carlini. “His hard work has done much to ensure the federation of the positive position it enjoys today and provides me with a firm foundation on which to build during my term as president.

“I look forward to working, together with my fellow board members, in supporting our members in the coming period. As this meeting highlights, there are some interesting times ahead for our industry. We are, however, incredibly proud of the progress made by FONASBA and our members’ commitment to addressing the transformative challenges of our industry. The environmental and digital challenges, combined with the geopolitical shifts we face today, require adaptability and resilience—qualities that FONASBA has championed since 1969.”

Dulce said, “I am pleased to address you with my final speech as President. As you know by now, I am a strong believer in team work. As such, I want to pay tribute to the whole board who have worked incredibly hard and I would like to thank them for their commitment. Going forward I encourage each of you to take part in the extensive activities we’ve begun in recent months. The progress we have achieved confirms the vibrant role FONASBA continues to play in shaping the future of our sector.

“This Annual Meeting in Athens, at the historic heart of maritime trade, offers us a great opportunity to work together, share experiences, enhance our knowledge and help our federation to develop further into the future. It has been an honor to serve FONASBA. I am incredibly proud of what we have achieved together in advancing our goals. I remember saying, during my first speech as President of FONASBA, that we wanted to work with and for our members. At the end of my last speech, let me say that we must continue to work with and for our members because they are the essence of FONASBA’s existence. Thank you for your continued support, and I wish you all the best for the future.”



