Foreship Makes a Pair of Senior Appointments

Foreship made two senior appointments to grow its design and technology capabilities to support shipping’s sustainable future. From November 1, Joonatan Haukilehto joins Foreship as Lead Consultant, Newbuilds & Decarbonization, while Pekka Pohjanen is appointed Senior Technology Specialist, Sustainability.

Based at Foreship’s Helsinki head office, Haukilehto and Pohjanen add extensive expertise in advanced marine technologies and ship decarbonization to the leading naval architecture and marine engineering firm’s consultancy knowhow to serve the cruise and commercial shipping industries.

With a resumé which includes design consultancy, R&D in sustainable technologies, and technical and newbuilding management at leading cruise lines, Haukilehto’s career highlights include a leading role in delivering the first ever LNG-fueled cruise vessels in Japan and heading an innovative luxury expedition vessel newbuilding project. He joins Foreship from the Finnish Environment Institute, where his position as senior specialist in ship technology included oversight as the ship owner representative of the EU-funded MARANDA hydrogen fuel cell research project.

Reporting to Foreship’s Chief Naval Architect, Markus Aarnio, Haukilehto said his work would focus on supporting large and smaller specialized cruise ship owners with their newbuilding projects and to achieve their decarbonization targets. “Sustainability and new technologies have been constants throughout my career, and I am very much looking forward to applying what I have learned over the years to a role which also focuses on my other passion – naval architecture,” he said.

Pohjanen joins Foreship after almost a decade with Yara Marine Technologies, where he gained wide-ranging experience in project management before going on to specialize in the technologies at the forefront of ship decarbonization. His expertise also covers sustainable shipboard water management, including membrane bioreactor technology.

In his new post, Pohjanen becomes a key member of Foreship’s growing team of advanced green technology specialists, led by Chief Technology Officer Jan-Erik Räsänen. Focusing on a range of technologies, alternative fuels including biofuels and ammonia, emissions abatement and carbon capture, his responsibilities cover both cruise and commercial ships.