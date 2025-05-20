Foreship Supports Dual Chemistry Battery System Retrofit for Wasaline

Naval architecture and engineering consultancy Foreship is supporting Wasaline in delivering a battery upgrade on MV Aurora Botnia that will see the ferry’s energy storage capacity increase nearly sixfold. The retrofit will combine two battery chemistries in a hybrid solution that is expected to cut annual CO ₂ emissions by up to 23%.

Building on a long-standing relationship with Wasaline that began during the vessel’s initial design phase, Foreship provided technical and strategic support for the retrofit. The work included an extensive feasibility study covering technical impact evaluation, emissions modeling and cost analysis, later followed by supplier evaluation, classification design, engineering support, and implementation assistance.

The upgrade increases the vessel’s total battery capacity from 2.2 MWh to 12.6 MWh. Scheduled for commissioning in early 2026, and recharged by renewable shore electricity during port stays, the enlarged battery setup will supply up to 20% of the vessel’s total energy demand. This will deliver enhanced energy efficiency throughout its 1,000-plus annual voyages by enabling the LNG-fueled powerplant to operate continuously at its highest efficiency, while using the minimum number of generating sets. Quayside power use is already zero emissions, thanks to the shore power infrastructure at both ports of call.

Foreship supported Wasaline in optimizing the retrofit for commercial and regulatory impacts. Using emissions modelling aligned with the EU Emissions Trading System and FuelEU Maritime, the consultancy demonstrated how the combination of the new battery capacity with existing LNG and bio-LNG fuel use could enable compliance through to the 2040s. It also creates opportunities for Wasaline to sell surplus emission allowances.

Foreship expects to provide ongoing assistance during the detail engineering, installation, and commissioning phases, including technical oversight, site supervision, and functional integration support.