Foss Tug Crew Rescues Fisherman in Distress

Crewmembers from a Foss Maritime tugboat recently saved a fisherman from the water in Astoria, Ore.

The company, which received a report from witness Bob Dorn, CEO of Hyak Maritime, shared on social media that the crewmembers Zach Teal and Dan Lorenz mad the rescue on April 12.

The mariners were on a pier at at Hyak Tongue Point when they heard splashing and shouting from the water about two hundred yards away and took off running to assist. A local fisherman aboard the fishing vessel Sojourn was switching out gear when his dog fell in the water, and while Teal and Lorenz were rushing over, the fisherman fell into the water while trying to lift his dog aboard.

Teal and Lorenz jumped aboard the Sojourn, pulled the dog out of the water, then hung over the tall bulwarks to keep the fisherman afloat for several minutes until skiffs from nearby WCT Marine arrived on scene.

Teal and Lorenz were joined by Foss’ Jared Marlow who was aboard one of the skiffs and together were able to hoist a nearly unconscious and hypothermic fisherman to safety.

“To me, these sailors represent the very finest qualities of seamanship, and Foss Maritime should be proud to have a culture that attracts and cultivates such individuals,” Dorn said.