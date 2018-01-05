Fotland Named COO at Odfjell

Odfjell SE has appointed Harald Fotland as chief operations officer (COO), effective January 5, 2018.

The Norwegian tanker shipping firm said it is introducing a COO function to ensure full integration between ship management and commercial operations. “With the new structure, Odfjell Tankers will have common and aligned goals across all functions relating to chemical tankers,” the company said.

In addition, Odfjell appointed Geirmund Drivenes as global head of ship management and Bjørn Hammer as global head of tanker trading. Both positions will report to the COO.

Drivenes has been with the company since 2001, having served as vice president fleet management from 2004.

Hammer has been with the company since 2007, and comes from the position as vice president tonnage procurement.