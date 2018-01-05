Marine Link
Friday, January 5, 2018

Fotland Named COO at Odfjell

January 5, 2018

Harald Fotland (Photo: Odfjell)

Odfjell SE has appointed Harald Fotland as chief operations officer (COO), effective January 5, 2018. 
 
The Norwegian tanker shipping firm said it is introducing a COO function to ensure full integration between ship management and commercial operations. “With the new structure, Odfjell Tankers will have common and aligned goals across all functions relating to chemical tankers,” the company said.
 
Fotland joined Odfjell as chief of staff in 2010, and in 2015 was appointed senior vice president of Odfjell Tankers. He has also held the position as intermediate senior vice president of Odfjell's Ship Management since January 2017.  
 
In addition, Odfjell appointed Geirmund Drivenes as global head of ship management and Bjørn Hammer as global head of tanker trading. Both positions will report to the COO.
 
Drivenes has been with the company since 2001, having served as vice president fleet management from 2004.
 
Hammer has been with the company since 2007, and comes from the position as vice president tonnage procurement.
