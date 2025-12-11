Carus Offers Digital Solutions Platform to UK Hovercraft Operator

Carus, a global leader in digital solutions for the ferry and shipping industry, has announced a new cooperation agreement with Hovertravel, the cross-Solent operator connecting the English mainland with the Isle of Wight.

The partnership will see Hovertravel implement Carus Engage, allowing the company to significantly advance its digital sales and marketing capabilities. Carus Engage will provide Hovertravel with a platform to sell and manage its comprehensive range of services, including prepaid tickets, season fares, add-on connecting services and the management of customer-focused initiatives like the loyalty programs.

Hovertravel is the longest running passenger hovercraft company in the world. Its sub-10-minute transit is the fastest option to cross the Solent Strait, making it a lifeline service for the Isle of Wight community and tourists alike. In 2025, the year of its 60th anniversary, Hovertravel was voted Ferry operator of the Year at the UK´s National Transport Awards.

Hovertravel will employ Carus Engage to support the sale and management of its services. © Hovertravel