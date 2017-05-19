San Francisco’s New Ferry Enters Service

Hydrus, the first in a series of new 400-passenger catamaran ferries for the Water and Emergency Transportation Authority (WETA) in San Francisco, has entered service.

Designed by Incat Crowther and built by Vigor in Seattle, Hydrus is the first of this new class of vessel with additional ferries to follow.

“In the spring of 2015, Vigor began construction on the first of two WETA ferries in this class,” said Tim Kolb, General Manager of Vigor Ballard. “It’s an efficient design and very environmentally friendly”.

Hydrus will be joined mid-year by a second vessel, Cetus, with a further two vessels due in 2018.

“The four Vigor vessels will play critical roles in maintaining service reliability in WETA’s planned expansion of the ferry service on the San Francisco Bay,” said Nina Rannells, WETA Executive Director.

Hydrus is powered by a pair of MTU 12V4000M64 EPA III main engines, each producing 1453kW. One of the earliest passenger vessels to enter service with advanced exhaust after treatment, the system ensures Hydrus complies with the latest US emissions regulations and is one of the lowest emission ferries currently operating in North America . Incat Crowther said it worked with suppliers to create an efficient layout for the system that minimizes noise ingress to the cabins and has minimal effect of passenger flow and operations.

Hydrus has a top speed of 29 knots and a service speed of 27 knots under full load at reduced MCR. The vessel also demonstrates low wake wash characteristics.