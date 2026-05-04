Fratelli Cosulich Launches Newest Methanol Vessel

Two months after the launch of the first vessel in this new series, Lucia Cosulich took to the water on May 2, 2026, marking another step forward in Fratelli Cosulich’s Marine Energy Unit commitment to alternative marine fuels and sustainable bunkering solutions.

Held at Taizhou Maple Leaf Shipyard (China), the ceremony brought together the project team, partners and stakeholders to witness the vessel’s transition from construction to reality.

Ms. Lucia Cosulich served as the vessel’s Godmother. In her speech, she expressed appreciation to everyone involved and highlighted the collaborative effort behind delivering this project in support of the industry’s journey towards net zero.

With the ceremonial ribbon cut, Lucia Cosulich was officially launched, entering the final stages ahead of completion and delivery.

As the second of four sister methanol-ready IMO ll vessels, Lucia Cosulich is part of a broader strategy to build a fleet capable of supporting both current and emerging fuel requirements. Designed with methanol capability from the outset, the vessel reflects a practical approach to energy transition, combining readiness for alternative fuels with the flexibility to operate efficiently in today’s market.

Key design features such as phenolic epoxy cargo tank coating and systems engineered for future fuel integration, Lucia Cosulich is built to meet evolving operational and regulatory demands while maintaining high standards of safety and performance.