Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines Sets Out Five-Year Fire Safety Plan

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines has selected Star International to provide safety maintenance for its three-strong fleet of smaller-sized cruise ships.

The five-year partnership includes the annual inspection and repair of firefighting systems and life-saving equipment (including SOLAS inflatable lifejackets) onboard the Bolette, Borealis and Balmoral.

Star’s Managing Director, Matthew Ball, commented: “Having worked with Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines on a number of occasions recently, we were delighted when they approached us for this long-term contract to help safeguard their passengers and crew. Regular and rigorous maintenance of onboard safety systems is much more than just a regulatory requirement – it saves lives, and mitigates the disruption and costs involved with accidents at sea.”



