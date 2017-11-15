Marine Link
Wednesday, November 15, 2017

Free-flowing Maritime Traffic in Montenegro

November 15, 2017

Photo: International Maritime Organization (IMO)

Photo: International Maritime Organization (IMO)

 The key IMO treaty supporting the free flow of international maritime traffic – the Facilitation Convention – provides a set of consistent, uniform regulations that cover the wide range of administrative tasks required of ships coming into and leaving port.

 
To support this process in Montenegro, IMO is holding a seminar with the Ministry of Transport and Maritime Affairs in Bar, Montenegro (14-16 November). Thirty-five participants from various agencies with responsibilities for clearing ships, cargo, crew and passengers in the country’s ports, and private stakeholders are taking part.
 
The seminar is advising participants on both the current facilitation regulations and recent amendments on the mandatory electronic data exchange for international shipping, which enter into force in 2018 via the Annex to the FAL Convention. Under the new amendments, all contracting governments will establish means for exchanging information electronically by April 2019.
 
Participants are also being advised on the benefits of using a maritime single window for ship notifications as well as on topics such as stowaways and persons rescued at sea. IMO is represented by Cagri Kucukyildiz and a consultant.
 
