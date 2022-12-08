Freeman Hatches Headed for Offshore Wind Work

St. Johns Ship Building recently awarded AdvanTec Marine, parent company of Freeman Marine, an order for cast-aluminum hatches to be installed aboard two new-build crew transfer vessels (CTV) that the Palatka, Fla. shipyard is building for WINDEA CTV.

Freeman’s 2400 series hatches, with knife-edge seals and integrated quick-acting handles, meet USCG emergency-egress requirements. The hatches also ensure maximum watertight protection required for tough offshore working environments. The CTVs will operate 15 miles off Martha’s Vineyard, Mass.

“Freeman’s hatches were selected because they are widely known for their smart design and extreme quality,” said Jeff Bukoski, president at St. Johns Ship Building. “These hatches fit the profile of our Jones Act-compliant, aluminum hulls as well as being USCG compliant.”

The entire Freeman 2400 hatch series has ABS Type Approval, a unique entire-series approval covering many models, as well as Lloyd’s Registry approval. These are accompanied by a three-year warranty.

St. Johns recently marked the keel-laying of the second of the two CTVs it is building for WINDEA CTV. Each 30-meter vessel is BV-classed and will transport 24 technicians to/from various locations offshore during construction, installation and for maintenance. The CTVs will be tending GE Renewables wind turbines.

The Freeman hatches will be delivered by the end of this year. St. Johns is scheduled to deliver the two CTVs to WINDEA in mid-2023.