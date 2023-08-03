Freighter Spills Diesel on Lake Michigan

A U.S. registered bulk carrier has reportedly spilled diesel in Lake Michigan, approximately 1.5 nautical miles offshore of Manistee, Mich., the U.S. Coast Guard said.

At approximately 2:50 p.m. on Wednesday, the 630-foot self-unloading bulk carrier Manitowoc reported a hull breach on its starboard diesel tank. The maximum spill potential is 45,174 gallons of diesel, the Coast Guard said.

At the time of the report, the lake was at anchor 1.5 nautical miles offshore, northwest of where the Manistee River enters Lake Michigan. A red slick was observed approximately 1.6 miles by 200 yards wide projecting to the northeast from the vessel within a few hours of the report.

The vessel—which is owned by Rand Logistics and operated under its subsidiary Grand River Navigation Company—has activated its response plan, and a diesel spill removal organization is on scene working to contain the spill. Absorbent boom has been deployed to contain fuel in the area.

The vessel is no longer leaking diesel. Internal diesel transfers lowered the level of diesel in the leaking tank below the hole, which has been plugged.

A Unified Command has been established to oversee and direct cleanup response efforts. Representatives from the U.S. Coast Guard, the responsible party, the Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE), Manistee County Emergency Management, Benzie County Emergency Management, Little River Band of Ottawa Indians, Manistee and Benzie County Sheriff’s Offices, and the City of Manistee will be working together in this effort.

There has been no known impact to beaches, the Coast Guard said, adding that there is no known or expected impact to drinking water.

The cause of the spill is under investigation.