Freire Shipyard Launches Briggs Marine Vessel

On July 5, 2024, Briggs Marine's new Maintenance Support Vessel was launched in Vigo at Freire Shipyard.

The vessel was designed by Cintranaval and Freire’s design department, configured to support Briggs’ ongoing contracts with the UK Government, offshore wind farms and commercial ports. The vessel will primarily undertake inspection, servicing, and replacement of Aids to Navigation (AtoN) and heavy inshore moorings in the UK and overseas.

It will also handle various tasks such as diving and ROV operations, a range of survey duties, and offshore maintenance support while maintaining its core functionality. Notable features include a moonpool, detachable A-frame, a 4-point mooring system, a heave-compensated crane and a survey project office. Additionally, the design incorporates a demountable Crew Transfer Vessel (CTV) boarding ladder to support offshore windfarm projects.

The 40-m ship is powered by a diesel-electric DP-2 propulsion system and is expected to be delivered by the end of 2024.

Image courtesy Freire Shipyard