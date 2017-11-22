The members of the Smart Port steering committee collectively approved a first series of projects that will take advantage of the digital transition to affirm and consolidate the port-based vocation of the Aix-Marseille-Provence urban area.

With this dynamic, Marseille Fos, the French Smart Port in Med is being built! During a steering committee meeting including representatives of the government, Région Provence-AlpesCôte d'Azur, the Conseil Départmental des Bouches-du-Rhône, Métropole Aix-Marseille-Provence, Ville de Marseille, Etablissement Public Euroméditerranée, Caisse des Dépôts, Agence Régionale pour l’Innovation et l’Internationalisation des Entreprises, and Union Maritime et Fluviale on Thursday 16 November in the prefecture, the Port of Marseille Fos, CCI Marseille Provence and Aix-Marseille Université presented the progress in the projects being carried out within the framework of the Smart Port partnership initiative.

Pursuing the strategic goal of taking advantage of the digital transition to assert and consolidate the portbased vocation of the Aix-Marseille Provence urban area - particularly in terms of the port’s economic and environmental performance, the creation of activities and jobs, the Port’s interactions with the local area, differentiation and the digital efficiency of the Marseille Fos port community - the Smart Port steering committee members gave their support to the first series of projects.

Thus these projects are intended to be led and supported by the partners and fit naturally into the metropolitan economic development agenda, the regional innovation and internationalization economic development plan, and the regional interest operations led by the Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur region.

The Smart Port steering committee members also wanted to develop a very ambitious academic component. As a result of this shared desire, the Brain Port Community aims to develop targeted research programs and innovation programs, as well as preparing for tomorrow’s activities (forecasting and training).

Aix-Marseille Université, the Port of Marseille Fos and the CCI Marseille Provence, as well as all the partners and co-financiers, are working together to create a new Smart Port Chair launched by the Cité de l'Innovation et des Savoirs. This partnership could lead to the implementation of a multipartite agreement also associating Métropole Aix-Marseille-Provence and the Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur region.