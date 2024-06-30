FueLNG Achieves 200th Ship-to-Ship LNG Bunkering in Singapore

FueLNG has successfully completed its 200th ship-to-ship (STS) LNG bunkering operation.

The milestone operation was conducted by FueLNG Venosa, delivering 9,000 cubic metres (cbm) of LNG fuel to CMA CGM Bahia on 29th June at the Raffles Reserve Anchorage in Singapore. This vessel is part of a new generation of six CMA CGM containerships featuring “biomethane and e-methane ready” engines and an enhanced aerodynamic design.

Saunak Rai, FueLNG's General Manager said: "We are immensely proud to celebrate our 200th STS LNG bunkering operation. This achievement would not have been possible without the unwavering support of our stakeholders – Seatrium, Shell, our esteemed customer CMA CGM, and the authorities at the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA). Their collaboration and commitment have been instrumental in helping us reach this significant milestone."

Globally, the number of LNG-fueled vessels in operation is set to double over the coming years.



