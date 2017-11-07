Wärtsilä Launches Fuel-Saving Pre-Swirl Stator

The new Wärtsilä EnergoFlow is an energy saving solution that will return ship operators’ investment in less than two years. By reducing the power losses which occur in the propeller’s slipstream with an optimised inflow, Wärtsilä’s solution improves fuel efficiency by up to 10 percent.

The technology group Wärtsilä launches the newest solution in its propulsion efficiency portfolio during November. The product will be introduced at the Europort event in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, on Tuesday, November 7. The next-generation pre-swirl stator is the result of years of research and experimentation with hydrodynamics, energy-saving propulsion efficiency concepts and pre-swirl models by Wärtsilä’s R&D experts.

The Wärtsilä EnergoFlow’s design guides one side of the stern flow in the opposite direction of the propeller rotation. The stator’s multiple fins, which are attached to the ship's hull, optimise the flow into the propeller and prevent power losses. The curved fins minimise the viscous resistance while the ring connecting the fins at their tips decreases the peak stress of each fin.

Cutting fuel costs is a high priority for ship operators. With the Wärtsilä EnergoFlow, it is possible to achieve fuel savings of up to 10 percent. This efficiency boost reduces fuel consumption and thereby lowers operating costs.

“Wärtsilä’s solution enables the accurate directing of the pre-swirl flow. This in turn supports our customers in their fuel saving efforts by lowering resistance,” says Tamara de Gruyter, Vice President, Propulsion System Services. “As the result of increased propulsive efficiency and subsequent energy savings, Wärtsilä EnergoFlow reduces the emissions of ships. Investments in energy-efficient solutions ensure cost savings, compliance with maritime regulations and reduced environmental footprint.”

The impact of the Wärtsilä EnergoFlow on fuel consumption is the largest on bulk carriers, tankers, and other full form vessels. Bulk carriers, for instance, can see fuel savings in the 10 percent range. Regardless of ship type, the Wärtsilä EnergoFlow pays for itself within 1–2 years of operation. The Wärtsilä EnergoFlow is developed with an extra focus on the services market.