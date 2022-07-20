Fujairah Bunker Fuel Sales Fall to Four-month Low

Marine fuel sales at the United Arab Emirates' Fujairah, third largest bunkering hub in the world, fell to a four-month low in June as high bunker premiums and tight supplies capped uptake.

Total bunker sales volumes were down 13% month-on-month at 647,184 cubic meters (about 619,602 tonnes) in June, based on latest data from the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone published by industry information service S&P Global Commodity Insights.

"Fujairah barges have been trading above Singapore since mid-June. Both bunkering hubs have been experiencing a shortage of low-sulfur blend components which is creating tightness in the physical market," said Timothy France, MENA senior oil analyst at Refinitiv Oil Research.

"Higher bunker premiums appear to be weighing on demand. Refinitiv ship tracking data indicates a slowdown in bunker sales through late June and July," he added.

Combined low-sulphur bunker sales in June sank 13% to 514,494 cubic meters from May, while its market share of overall bunker volumes was steady from May at 79%.

Meanwhile, sales of 380-cst high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) fell 14% from May to 132,690 cubic meters in June, making up 21% out of overall bunker volumes.

The trend was in line with lower monthly sales at top bunkering hub Singapore, when marine fuel sales for June fell to a two-month low as high premiums for low-sulphur bunker fuel diverted demand to other bunkering ports.

Total volumes by month: 2022

Total bunker sales (in cu m)

m-o-m % change

Jan

646,089

0%

Feb

612,388

-5%

Mar

691,141

13%

Apr

664,870

-4%

May

745,064

12%

Jun

647,184

-13%







Breakdown by grade for current month:



2022

Total low sulphur bunker sales

m-o-m % change

180cst LSFO

380cst LSFO

MGO

LSMGO

380cst HSFO

m-o-m % change

Lubricants

m-o-m % change

Jan

526,342

0%

288

497,670

1,215

27,169

119,747

-

5,341

-

Feb

486,999



-7%

150

462,035

1,395

23,419

125,389

5%

5,234

-2%

Mar

561,848

15%

369



527,677

1,096

32,706

129,293

3%

5,469

4%

Apr

548,249

-2%

1,084

512,565

1,873

32,727

116,621

-10%

5,193

-5%

May

590,343

8%

453

555,151

1,087

33,652

154,721

33%

5,713

10%

Jun

514,494

-13%

372

482,926

1,287

29,909

132,690

-14%

5,036

-12%







(Reuters - Reporting by Jeslyn Lerh; Editing by Rashmi Aich)