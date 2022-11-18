Fujairah Bunker Sales Slide 2% in October

Marine fuel sales at the United Arab Emirates' Fujairah, the world's third-largest bunkering hub, slid 2% month-on-month in October as demand slowed.

Total sales volumes at Fujairah, excluding lubricants, were at 655,126 cubic metres (about 627,000 tonnes) in October, showed latest data from the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone published by industry information service S&P Global Commodity Insights.

The decline was led by a fall in low-sulphur bunker fuel sales, including low-sulphur fuel oil and marine gasoil. Total low-sulphur bunker fuel sales dipped 5% month-on-month at 513,346 cubic meters in October.

Buying inquiries slowed in October, with premiums for low-sulphur bunker fuel remaining volatile, Dubai-based market sources said.

Meanwhile, bunker sales for 380-cst high-sulphur fuel oil rose 10% from September at 141,780 cubic meters.

The market share of low-sulphur bunker volumes dipped to 78% in October, compared with 81% in September, the data showed.

Total bunker sales volumes (exlcuding lubricants) by month:

2022

TOTAL SALES (cubic metres)

M-o-M

Y-o-Y

Jan

646,089

-7.4%

-4.3%

Feb

612,388

-5.2%

-3.0%

Mar

691,141

12.9% 9.9%

Apr

664,870

-3.8%

-1.4%

May

745,064

12.1%

11.6%

Jun

647,184

-13.1%

-2.8%

Jul

665,128

2.8%

-3.0%

Aug

723,418

8.8%

2.9%

Sep

667,878

-7.7%

5.0%

Oct

655,126

-1.9%

-15.6%





Breakdown by month:

SALES BY GRADE (cubic metres)

2022

180cst LSFO

380cst LSFO

380cst HSFO

MGO

LSMGO

Lubricants

Jan

288

497,670

119,747

1,215

27,169

5,341

Feb

150

462,035

125,389

1,395

23,419

5,234

Mar

369

527,677

129,293

1,096

32,706

5,469

Apr

1,084

512,565

116,621

1,873

32,727

5,193

May

453

555,151

154,721

1,087

33,652

5,713

Jun

372

482,926

132,690

1,287

29,909

5,036

Jul

262

518,374

112,223

1,032 33,237

4,864

Aug

528

549,205

142,548

1,607

29,530

4,869

Sep

589

508,277

128,515

1,210

29,287

5,269

Oct

984

481,052

141,780

1,164

30,146

4,269







(Data from the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone)

(Reuters - Reporting by Jeslyn Lerh; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)