Saturday, November 19, 2022
Fujairah Bunker Sales Slide 2% in October

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

November 18, 2022

© Mariusz / Adobe Stock

Marine fuel sales at the United Arab Emirates' Fujairah, the world's third-largest bunkering hub, slid 2% month-on-month in October as demand slowed.

Total sales volumes at Fujairah, excluding lubricants, were at 655,126 cubic metres (about 627,000 tonnes) in October, showed latest data from the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone published by industry information service S&P Global Commodity Insights.

The decline was led by a fall in low-sulphur bunker fuel sales, including low-sulphur fuel oil and marine gasoil. Total low-sulphur bunker fuel sales dipped 5% month-on-month at 513,346 cubic meters in October.

Buying inquiries slowed in October, with premiums for low-sulphur bunker fuel remaining volatile, Dubai-based market sources said.  

Meanwhile, bunker sales for 380-cst high-sulphur fuel oil rose 10% from September at 141,780 cubic meters.  

The market share of low-sulphur bunker volumes dipped to 78% in October, compared with 81% in September, the data showed.

Total bunker sales volumes (exlcuding lubricants) by month:

2022
TOTAL SALES (cubic metres)
M-o-M
Y-o-Y
Jan
646,089
-7.4%
-4.3%
Feb
612,388
-5.2%
-3.0%
Mar
691,141
12.9%9.9%
Apr
664,870
-3.8%
-1.4%
May
745,064
12.1%
11.6%
Jun
647,184
-13.1%
-2.8%
Jul
665,128
2.8%
-3.0%
Aug
723,418
8.8%
2.9%
Sep
667,878
-7.7%
5.0%
Oct
655,126
-1.9%
-15.6%


Breakdown by month:

SALES BY GRADE (cubic metres)
2022
180cst LSFO
380cst LSFO
380cst HSFO
MGO
LSMGO
Lubricants
Jan
288
497,670
119,747
1,215
27,169
5,341
Feb
150
462,035
125,389
1,395
23,419
5,234
Mar
369
527,677
129,293
1,096
32,706
5,469
Apr
1,084
512,565
116,621
1,873
32,727
5,193
May
453
555,151
154,721
1,087
33,652
5,713
Jun
372
482,926
132,690
1,287
29,909
5,036
Jul
262
518,374
112,223
1,03233,237
4,864
Aug
528
549,205
142,548
1,607
29,530
4,869
Sep
589
508,277
128,515
1,210
29,287
5,269
Oct
984
481,052
141,780
1,164
30,146
4,269


(Data from the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone)

(Reuters - Reporting by Jeslyn Lerh; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

